Commentary

Fire Commentary Roundup: Firefighter LODDs, Tactical Expectations, and Relationships

Read some recent commentary pieces from our contributors on the Fire Engineering Training Community.

Adam Hansen

Are All LODDs Created Equal?

Why do some LODD funerals get thousands of firefighters from all corners of the country in attendance, while others get only a small handful? A meditation from Adam Hansen.

 
Scott Corrigan

Colloquial Conversations

The fire service needs to embrace some basic tenets when having focused conversations surrounding operational expectations, says Scott Corrigan.

 
Mark Cotter

Extrapolations

Mark Cotter speculates on applying modern fire dynamics principles to non-residential structures.

 
John Lightly

Three (Good) Reasons to Change in 2020

Change should not be feared or resisted, but it should be done for the right reasons, writes John Lightly.

 
Alexis Shady

Five Buildings to Know

Alexis Shady offers a “Fireman’s Guide to Main Street.”

 
Nicholas Christensen

The Importance of Relationships

But positive fire service relationships cannot be built overnight and not all are built the same way, writes Nicholas Christensen.

 
Chris Baker

Proactive vs. Reactive

Don’t wait for a line-of-duty death to occur to institute change that may prevent it from occurring in the first place, says Nick Salameh.

 

