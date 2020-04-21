Fire Commentary Roundup: Firefighter LODDs, Tactical Expectations, and Relationships

Read some recent commentary pieces from our contributors on the Fire Engineering Training Community.

Are All LODDs Created Equal? Why do some LODD funerals get thousands of firefighters from all corners of the country in attendance, while others get only a small handful? A meditation from Adam Hansen.

Colloquial Conversations The fire service needs to embrace some basic tenets when having focused conversations surrounding operational expectations, says Scott Corrigan.

Extrapolations Mark Cotter speculates on applying modern fire dynamics principles to non-residential structures.

Three (Good) Reasons to Change in 2020 Change should not be feared or resisted, but it should be done for the right reasons, writes John Lightly.

Five Buildings to Know Alexis Shady offers a "Fireman's Guide to Main Street."

The Importance of Relationships But positive fire service relationships cannot be built overnight and not all are built the same way, writes Nicholas Christensen.

Proactive vs. Reactive Don't wait for a line-of-duty death to occur to institute change that may prevent it from occurring in the first place, says Nick Salameh.

Fire Commentary Roundup: Broken Systems, Promotions, and Avoiding Change