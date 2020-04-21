Father, Three Children Killed in WV House Fire

A Huntington, West Virginia, house fire that began just after 5:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Cottage Street killed four family members including three young children, according to a report by NBC affiliate WSAZ.

Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader said the fire has been ruled accidental and that the case is still under investigation.

Joseph Dontae Keeton, 30; Kiana Lashay Keeton, 8; and Korbin Allen Rashawn Leonard, 3; and Kyson Leeland Keeton, 2, were later identified as the victims. Joseph Keeton was the father of Kiana and Kyson, officials said.

The mother of two of the children and the stepmother of the other were a relative’s house Sunday night and were not there when the fire broke out.

