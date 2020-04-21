Drawn by Fire: Share It

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Were it not for concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, this week would’ve seen thousands of firefighters from around the nation and world descend on Indianapolis for that annual celebration of training and fraternity that is FDIC International. Although FDIC International 2020 has been postponed, Paul Combs is sharing some conference-inspired cartoons from the archives this week…never stop training and fighting, and we’ll see you back in Indy soon enough!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

