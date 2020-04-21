E-ONE Begins Industrial Pumper Delivery to Saudi Aramco

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, has begun delivery of four custom industrial pumpers for Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian national petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran.

These four vehicles are part of a multimillion-dollar contract for a total of 13 custom industrial pumpers through E-ONE’s Saudi Arabian dealer SESE. Saudi Aramco is a long-time customer of both SESE and E-ONE, having procured more than 100 E-ONE vehicles since 2003.

Used for industrial firefighting at Saudi Aramco, the key features of these 4×2 industrial pumpers are:

E-ONE Cyclone® cab/chassis

Cummins ISM 500-hp engine with Allison EVS 4000 transmission

Tank capacity of 750 gallons of class B foam concentrate, and 280 gallons of water

Williams Ambassador® 2×6 2,000- to 6,000-gpm deck monitor

Williams Hot Shot II 300 foam system

Top-mount pump control station

Hale 8FG pump rated at 3,000 gpm

Harrison 8-kW hydraulic generator

Will-Burt Night Scan Powerlite NS 3.0 light tower

Zico single-arm ladder rack

Roll-up pump panel cover

Retractable awning for sun protection on back of cab

Aramco also has two 4×2 multipurpose industrial pumpers in the final stages of production at E-ONE. These two vehicles are used to conduct structural firefighting at other buildings or residences at a given site.

Key features of the 4×2 multipurpose industrial pumpers are:

E-ONE Cyclone® cab/chassis

Cummins ISM 500-hp engine with Allison EVS 4000 transmission

Tank capacity of 750 gallons of class B foam concentrate, and 280 gallons of water

Holmatro® three-tool hydraulic rescue tool system with two reels in the front bumper

2,000-gpm Elkart monitor with Williams Ranger Hydro-Chem® 2.0 nozzle

Hale 8FG pump rated at 2,000 gpm

Zico single-arm ladder rack

SESE Operations Director Mohammad Fostoc said, “We are proud to start delivering the first batch of four industrial vehicles to Saudi Aramco after extensive and stringent testing conducted by E-ONE, SESE and Saudi Aramco. These vehicles feature the latest advanced options available in the market which Aramco incorporated in their truck specifications to help them combat any type of fire and hazard in their various installations.”

“For 31 years, SESE has been providing top notch after-sale support in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Sam Itani, E-ONE’s Vice President of International Sales. “We appreciate Saudi Aramco’s confidence in E-ONE and SESE and look forward to continue serving our valued customer for many years to come.”

For more information, visit www.e-one.com.