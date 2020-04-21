Skyebrowse and W.S. Darley Announce Partnership to Better Serve First Responders

New Jersey—SkyeBrowse, 3D modeling software for drones, and W.S. Darley, a manufacturer and supplier of first responder and firefighting equipment, have announced their partnership through which W.S. Darley will provide SkyeBrowse 3D modeling software in addition to its UAV offerings to first responders and public safety agencies.

Commenting on the partnership, Peter Darley, COO of W.S. Darley said, “As more and more agencies are developing UAV programs, there continues to be a growing need for mapping solutions. Partnering with SkyeBrowse will allow agencies to rapidly create 3D models utilizing their existing equipment with minimal training. Our team was blown away by the ease of use, low cost, and unmatched support of the SkyeBrowse product line. All of which are crucial for the public safety market.”

Bobby Ouyang, CEO of SkyeBrowse commented, “W.S. Darley brings over 100 years of experience and a deep foothold in the public safety industry. We are glad to be partnering with a company that is dedicated to excellence and offers a diverse line of quality products and services through its manufacturing and distribution. We look forward to working together with W.S. Darley and providing rapid 3D modeling services to public safety departments and first responders.”

SkyeBrowse provides rapid 3D modeling software that allows first responders to make 3D models of scenes within just a few minutes without any prior drone or 3D modeling training.

The SkyeBrowse app is available to download from the App Store, and licenses will be available for W.S. Darley customers starting immediately. W.S. Darley will also be providing SkyeBrowse licenses along with DJI drones in bundles for various customers.

For more information, visit www.darley.com.