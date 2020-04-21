Gary Sinise Foundation Launches Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service

Gary Sinise Foundation/YouTube

The Gary Sinise Foundation has launched the Emergency COVID 19 Combat Service initiative, a campaign to help provide firefighters and other first responders the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gary Sinise Foundation website features a call-to-action video from Gary Sinise and has already inspired fundraisers on social media where people have been pitching into this collective effort on a grassroots level.

The Foundation launched the Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service as a gateway for providing grants to first responders in need of PPE when answering COVID-19 service calls. Through the initiative, financial assistance is also available to military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

During this global public health crisis, our first responders, including our firefighters, police officers, and EMTs, are more indispensable than ever to the safety of our communities. The Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service is an extension of our mission to serve and protect those who so bravely protect our nation, which we do 365 days a year.

About the Gary Sinise Foundation: Founded in 2011 by actor and humanitarian, Gary Sinise, widely known for playing the character of “Lt. Dan Taylor” from the film, Forrest Gump. The Foundation’s mission is to serve our nation by honoring our military service members, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. At the core of what we do and at the heart of our mission is a spirit of service and honor. We accomplish our mission through four programmatic pillars: Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.), Relief and Resiliency, Community and Education, and First Responders Outreach.