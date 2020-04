A woman died after being pulled by firefighters from a burning home in Tujunga, reports Los Angeles Daily News.

Crews responded and encountered fire and hoarding inside a one-story home. The woman was rescued from the home in grave condition and she then passed.

A total of 39 firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in 37 minutes.

RELATED

Firefighters Deal with Hoarding at Meriden (CT) House Fire

Chicago Firefighters Deal with Hoarding Conditions at House Fire

Massachusetts Fire Officials Discuss Danger of Hoarding