Australia Fire Season Ends

In eight months, 6 percent, or 13.6 million acres, of the state that a third of Australians call home had been incinerated, reports The New York Times.

As Australia looks toward a future of more frequent and dangerous fires, scientists and officials are working together to develop fire-prediction technologies that will enable firefighters to work faster and more safely when the next season — expected to be perhaps equally grueling — begins in just a few months.

What Australia continues to learn could be used elsewhere — everywhere from other countries, including the United States.

