Webcast: Overcoming Common Engine Company Mistakes and Fireground Problems

In this presentation, students will learn how to overcome mistakes and problems that occur on the fireground. Firefighters need to have a Plan B, the most common mistakes and problems that occur on the fireground, and how to overcome them are discussed.

Jason Rivera is a 26-year veteran of the fire service and has served in career and volunteer departments. He retired as the captain of Rescue 1 for the Stamford (CT) Fire Department. He is a firefighter for the New Haven (CT) Fire Department and is assigned to Squad Co. 2. He also is the assistant chief of the Newtown (CT) Hook and Ladder Fire Company. He is a rescue specialist with MA-TF1. He is a ProBoard certified fire service instructor level 3 and has presented at FDIC International for the past three years. He was the recipient of the 2016 Ray Downey Courage and Valor Award.

