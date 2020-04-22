El Paso (TX) Firefighter Dies After Physical Training

An El Paso (TX) firefighter has died following physical training, according to reports.

The fire department’s Facebook page says Eduardo A. Ramirez was with his crew at his station when he collapsed after performing physical training.

Few other details were immediately available.

