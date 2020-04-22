Homes Destroyed in Huge PA Fire to be Demolished

Three homes destroyed in a massive fire in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood on Tuesday night will be demolished, according to a report from WPXI.

The fire, which began just before 7 p.m. near the 5200 block of Wickliff Street, ignited at one home and quickly spread to two others. The roof of the home in the above video eventually collapsed.

The other two homes, which partially collapsed, incurred too much fire damage for them to be left standing; public works crews will now inspect the damage on Wednesday to determine the date of the demolition.

