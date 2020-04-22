Second Chicago Firefighter Who Died of COVID-19 to Be Laid to Rest

FF Edward Singleton. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/PYe6XWRXz8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 17, 2020

A funeral was scheduled to be held for Chicago Firefighter Edward Singleton, who is the second firefighter in the department to have died from coronavirus complications.

On April 15, Chicago Fire Media Spokesman Larry Langford reported that Singleton, 55, had passed away from complications related to COVID-19. He was assigned to Midway Airport and had joined the department in 1987. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

Earlier in the month, Chicago Firefighter Mario Araujo was the first Chicago firefighter to die of coronavirus complications.