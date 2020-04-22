Retired Professor Dies in Woodbury (NY) House Fire

A 79-year-old Woodbury resident died after a fire broke out in the 19th century house on Route 32 where he had lived for 34 years, reports Times Herald-Record.

Clyde Magarelli, a retired professor who had taught sociology for five decades at William Paterson University, lived alone and was the only person in the house during the fire.

A fire official said at the scene that the fire initially was reported around 4:15 a.m. by passing drivers on the Thruway, which runs behind Magarelli’s house. McClennan said flames were shooting out of a second-story window when he arrived minutes later.

RELATED

One Dead, Two Injured in Rossmoor (CA) House Fire

Three Die in OR House Fire