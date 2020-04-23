Pittsburgh (PA) Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Fire

Cara Cruz/Pittsburgh PIO

A firefighter sustained a shoulder injury while companies in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, battled a fire last evening that went to four alarms.

According to a release from the city, the Pittsburgh bureaus of Fire, EMS, and police responded to a commercial structure fire on the 1700 block of Penn Avenue in the Strip District around 8:10 p.m.

The fire quickly escalated to four alarms with heavy smoke and flames emanating from the third floor of the building.

The flames eventually broke through the roof. There was also some possible exposure to the building immediately adjacent to the structure where the fire originated.

A firefighter suffered a shoulder while fighting the fire and was transported to Mercy Hospital by EMS for treatment.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones declared the fire to be under control at approximately 9:20 p.m. The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause.

