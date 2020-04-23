Crash Outside MA Fire Station Kills Two, Injures One

A one-vehicle crash outside a fire station in Wellesley killed one and injured another, according to a report from NBC affiliate 10Boston. (Click for video.)

A pickup truck that was speeding on Route 9 left the road and hit a wall outside the Wellesley Fire Department at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The truck continued moving forward, and a male passenger was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a third passenger were trapped in the truck before being freed by firefighters. However, one of the victims died after extrication.

RELATED

Patient Care at Motor Vehicle Crashes

Training Minutes Revisited: Vehicle Extrication: Tension Buttress Stabilization

Modern Vehicle Extrication Hazards