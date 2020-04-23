Sutphen Introduces SLR 108 Aerial Fire Apparatus

Designed through meticulous care and preparation, along with unparalleled engineering, the new rear mount, Sutphen SLR 108 puts firefighters first. With its 108-foot, Huck® bolted, aluminum ladder, Sutphen brings safety and fire awareness to every aspect of the apparatus.

Constructed using #6061-T6 aluminum alloy and fastened with aircraft grade Huck® bolt technology, the aerial has a safety factor of 3:1. The Huck® bolt system eliminates the need for welds.

The aluminum aerial device never needs painted and won’t rust. Aerial slide blocks are constructed from Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW-PE) that requires little to no maintenance.

The Sutphen body is constructed from corrosion-resistant #304 Stainless Steel. Body compartments are bolted together for strength and ease of repair. Body compartments are tall and deep providing ample storage space for rescue tools and other bulky equipment, as well as tool mounting boards, shelves, trays, etc.

With two sets of underslung jacks deployed by the touch of a button, the SLR 108 maintains a narrow jack spread of 16 feet. Even with its narrow jack spread, the apparatus brings you short-jacking capabilities to reduce jack spread and enable your truck to reach into tight alleyways and narrow streets.

The SLR 108 comes with an aerial complement of 115 feet of ground ladders as standard, and room for long handle tools, additional ladders, stokes baskets and more, the low-to-the-ground ladder chute gives firefighters easy access for ladder deployment.

Cab interiors are well appointed and very durable. Stainless steel door panels are standard, and heavy duty Durawear material covers the headliner and back wall. Bostrom Secure-All ABTS SCBA seats Durawear covered seats are standard.

Cab and interior configurations available to accommodate up to 10 personnel all while maintaining a “full tilt” cab.

For more information, visit https://www.sutphen.com/trucks/slr-108-aerial-ladder/.



