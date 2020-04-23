Friends of Firefighters Launches Coronavirus Emergency Campaign to Support FDNY Firefighter Community

Friends of Firefighters has announced the launch of an online emergency campaign to support the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighter community in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic. Funds raised are going towards the continued successful operation of the free, confidential online counseling and peer support services the Red Hook-based nonprofit provides active and retired FDNY firefighters and their family members. Find out more about the campaign at https://kindest.com /campaign/coronavirusconsequence.

At this very moment, New York City firefighters are being thrust to the forefront of a global health crisis with no choice but to respond to emergency calls. As the coronavirus spreads, a growing number of firefighters are finding themselves face-to-face with the possibility of contamination just by going to work. Firefighters realize they are at an increased risk of exposure to people who have contracted COVID-19, and they are in more danger now due to a shortage of supplies. Not surprisingly, this risk is causing more stress than usual because it is compounded by the concern that they will come home after a shift and expose their families.

“A first responder’s family already has enough reason for worry on a regular basis, but knowing they are leaving the house every day to enter a risky environment and potentially bringing that threat back home is a new stress,” said Nancy Carbone, founder and executive director of Friends of Firefighters. “In hard times like this, they need our help, and it is our obligation to be there for them when they ask for it.”

Friends of Firefighters is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing free, confidential mental health and wellness services to New York City’s active and retired firefighters and their families. For more information, please visit www.friendsoffirefighters.org.