Photos: Firefighters Control Fitchburg (MA) Dwelling Fire

Firefighters responded on April 15 to this two-alarm house fire in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Dave Bryce of Strike the Box Photography shared some images of members at work.

The fire started outside and had extended into the attic because of high winds. Crews from Fitchburg, Leominster, and Westminster responded to the scene. The pictures show some moments after firefighters cut the first vent hole in the roof as heavy fire vents out.

