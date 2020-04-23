Federal Agents Confiscate Masks Meant for Miami-Dade Firefighters

A shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters was confiscated last week by the federal government, reports Tamba Bay Times.

WLRN reports that other shipments of masks meant for municipalities also have been confiscated by the federal government. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said previously that bringing too much personal protective equipment into coronavirus hotspots can have the “unintended consequence” of disrupting supply chain deliveries.

Miami-Dade fire officials are now acquiring masks in smaller shipments.

