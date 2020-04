A man died of injuries sustained in a house fire, reports mlive.com.

Firefighters reported flames coming from the home upon arrival. Firefighters went into the burning house and pulled the man out but he could not be revived.

Kentwood firefighters and police are conducting the investigation into the fire.

