One Dead in Mitchell (SD) House Fire

A 6-year-old girl was found dead in a Mitchell residence after a fire, reports The Daily Republic.

The fire was called in at about midnight and fire was coming out of a window when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The girl and two younger children were the only people in the house when the fire started. A neighbor saw the fire from his home across the street and ran into the burning house, saving the two younger children.

