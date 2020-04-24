Drawn by Fire: The Value of Training

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

Were it not for concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, this week would’ve seen thousands of firefighters from around the nation and world descend on Indianapolis for that annual celebration of training and fraternity that is FDIC International. Although FDIC International 2020 has been postponed, Paul Combs is sharing some conference-inspired cartoons from the archives this week.

The firefighters who attend FDIC International each year are making an investment—an investment in training on the tactical skills and firefighting strategies that will save lives in their communities. There is no one event that offers such a wealth of learning opportunities from the top mind in the fire service.

Stay well, keep training, and we’ll see you in Indy soon enough!

