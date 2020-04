Three firefighters suffered minor injuries at a house fire, reports CBS Boston.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor and attic of the home.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

All three injured firefighters were taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C., and have since been released.

RELATED

One Dead in Mitchell (SD) House Fire

Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Kentwood (MI) House Fire

Retired Professor Dies in Woodbury (NY) House Fire