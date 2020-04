A Washington firefighter has created a device to give doctors peace of mind, reports 3 WWMT West Michigan.

Called the “Life Box,” the device was created just a few weeks ago in a home garage by Everett firefighter Joel Sellinger and his business partner Ben Docksteader.

The cost is nothing for doctors. The shields are being donated to area hospitals and the interest is now growing.

