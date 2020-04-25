Three Escape Okemos (MI) House Fire

All three residents escaped from a house fire, reports WILX 10.

David Henderson and his two roommates got out alive but not unharmed when a fire started in their house in Okemos.

The fire started in the kitchen where Henderson’s roommates were making donuts.

Meridian Township fire chief, Ken Phinney says while no one had any life-threatening injuries, three people were taken to the hospital.

