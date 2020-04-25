Woman Dies in Two-Alarm Belmont (MA) House Fire

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire that caused a fatality, reports The Boston Herald.

One crew of firefighters tended to the woman on the front lawn while another fought the fire until it went to a second alarm and firefighters from Arlington, Cambridge and Waltham arrived to help.

The woman died of her injuries. The cause of the fire is being jointly investigated by the Belmont fire and police departments, and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

