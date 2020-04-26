Tribes and Firefighters Work Together on Controlled Burns

Fire practitioners — both tribal members and scientific researchers — argue that today’s destructive wildfires are a direct product of a relationship with fire that is out of balance, reports High Country News.

For over a century, federal policies in the Western U.S. prioritized suppression — immediately extinguishing all fires — to keep homes, communities and commodities, such as timber, safe. The government’s policies robbed local Indigenous people of the tradition of culturally rooted burning, and also deprived many forests of a natural cleaning mechanism.

Innovative programs like the Indigenous Peoples Burning Network, a federally funded program carried out in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, attempt to restore that balance by bringing together formally trained burned bosses and Indigenous fire practitioners. They work and learn side-by-side, determined to return good fire to landscapes and cultures that are starved of it.

