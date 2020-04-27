Thirty-Six Abilene (TX) Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19

Thirty-six members of the Abilene (TX) Fire Department (AFD) are now in self-quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus during the past 72 hours, as reported by CBS affiliate CBSAustin. The positive tests have brought the number of infected cases in the city to 222. Seven other AFD firefighters are also in self-quarantine as they await test results.

All personnel who tested positive will self-isolate until cleared by the Abilene-Taylor County Heath District.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said the members are from multiple stations, and that the city is taking bids to provide deep cleaning for departments. He said he is now looking for the health department to test all AFD firefighters.

