Webcast: White Powder Calls, COVID-19, and Beyond

A typically lethal dose of fentanyl for most people. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The fire department has become an all-hazards response agency, and that means in addition to fire calls your firefighters will exposed to a variety of other challenges and substances on the job, including exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), fentanyl, and many others.

In this Webcast from Lafayette (IN) Fire Captain Toby Frost, the presenter will review identifying unknown powders and substances and also provide an overview of COVID-19 PPE considerations and decon. This information can serve as the basis for a standard operating procedure for your department that covers size-up; PPE; and respiratory selection, decontamination, and identification.

Toby Frost is a captain in the Lafayette (IN) Fire Department. He is a team leader for the hazmat team and the Illicit Lab Response Team. He is a hazmat specialist for IN-TF1. He has a B.S. degree in fire science engineering technology from Eastern Kentucky University and has graduated from the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.

RELATED

Calming the Fears of Fentanyl

The Fentanyl Epidemic

Fentanyl: Not Just Another White Powder

Hazmat Survival Tips: Hazardous Materials Incident Size-Up

Hazmat Survival Tips: Actions of First Responders at Hazmat Incidents