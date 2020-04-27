Parma Heights (OH) Firefighters File Unfair Labor Practice Charge

Parma Heights International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1690 recently filed an unfair labor practice charge related to the city’s attempt to unify pay periods across all departments, reports cleveland.com.

Members of Local 1690 are upset that the convoluted change in pay schedule is moving a week’s pay forward to when they retire or leave the city.

Parma Heights Finance Director Katie Iaconis said it’s been misrepresented that firefighters are losing out on a week’s worth of pay.

