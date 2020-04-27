Orion Township (MI) Rescues Dog Trapped in Burning Vehicle

An Orion Township firefighter saved a dog who was trapped in a pickup truck that caught on fire while its owners were grocery shopping, reports The Oakland Press.

The fire department’s Battalion 1 responded to the fire in the parking lot of a Kroger store and firefighter Derek Welch pulled the dog from the vehicle, where an intense fire was reportedly burning. The fire was extinguished soon afterward.

