San Antonio (TX) Landlord Attempts to Evict Tenant

Arson investigators were called after a fire and there is a moratorium on most evictions until April 30 in Texas, reports KENS 5.

The fire commander says the property owner was in the process of evicting the person in the home, but the owner left for lunch and then returned to find the house on fire.

Firefighters found big flames shooting from the back side of the house, and it took them about 20 minutes to bring it under control. Nobody was injured.

