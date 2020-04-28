Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Rochester (NY) Structure Fire

Rochester (NY) firefighters responded earlier this morning to a structure fire that went to four alarms on Monroe Ave.

Photos from the Rochester PIO on Twitter show multiple tower ladders positioned at the scene and firefighters raising portable ladders at what appears to be a mixed-use building.

According to a report from WHAM, firefighters rescued five people from the fire. Several pets were also rescued, including a large dog that was carried down a fire escape. There were no reported injuries.

5 people, several pets rescued from apartment fire on Boardman Street

Four-Alarm Fire Tears Through Monroe Avenue Apartment Building

