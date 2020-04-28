Podcast: The Future Firefighter

Join host Chris Baker as he discusses the history of the fire service with Fire Chief Bill Killen (ret.) President/CEO of the National Fire Heritage Center and why it’s important to learn about the history of the fire service. This episode is dedicated to the men and women that built the American fire service.

