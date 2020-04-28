Seattle Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped in Barred Basement

A man who was trapped inside a burning home was rescued by Seattle firefighters, reports KOMO News.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved fire burning the home along with downed power lines. Three of the four family members inside managed to escape, but a man in his 60s remained trapped in the basement.

Firefighters had to cut through steel bars to reach him. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

