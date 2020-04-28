Spokane Valley (WA) Firefighter Injured at Restaurant Fire

A fire was quickly contained at a Liberty Lake restaurant with minimal damage, and one firefighter was injured, reports KHQ 06.

Within four minutes, the first units were on scene discovering heavy fire on the northeast corner of the restaurant. Crews began stretching hose lines for fire attack and the next-arriving crews from Ladder 10 checked the attic space for fire extension while overhauling the burned-out area and searching for hidden fire.

Crews knocked down the fire in less than seven minutes from arriving on scene. Damage was limited to mostly the exterior siding, soffit and fascia.

