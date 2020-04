One person was rescued by Amarillo firefighters during a house fire, reports ABC 7 Amarillo.

The initial units arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house. Six AFD units were able to get the fire called under control.

One resident was rescued while trapped inside the home and was taken to a local hospital.

