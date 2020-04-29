Three Firefighters Hurt Fighting Four-Story Newark (NJ) Building Fire

A fire captain and two firefighters were hospitalized Tuesday after suffering injuries during a response at a mixed-use, four-story building in Newark, according to a report from NJ.com.

Newark firefighters responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a fire in a mixed-use building in the 300 block of South Orange Avenue. On arrival, they found flames and smoke coming from floors 2-4. The flames spread to a nearby building.

Three families, consisting of five adults and six children, had to relocate following the fire.

The three firefighters were taken to University Hospital in Newark. No other injuries were reported. Crews brought the fire under control at around 4:20 p.m., and the cause remains under investigation.

RELATED

Evolution, Not Revolution: Urban Fire Dynamics Boot Camp

Construction Concerns: Hybrid Buildings

The Roundtable: Lightweight Wood-Frame Mixed Occupancies, Part 2