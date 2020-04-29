Podcast: Main Street Firefighting: Fires in Buildings Under Construction

This past February, two fire departments representing two distinctly different types of communities and hazards faced a common enemy popping up all around us: fires in buildings under construction. In this podcast, host Joe Pronesti talks with Chief Dan Shaw and Joe Knerr from the Fairfax County (VA) Fire-Rescue, Chief Aaron Lenart from the city of Rocky River (OH) Fire Department and Chief Tony Raffin from Fairview Park (OH) Fire Department. The guests review their large incidents and the lessons we can all learn from.

