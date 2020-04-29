Lake Assault Boats Delivers a 26-Foot Custom Fireboat to Owasco (NY) Fire Department

Lake Assault Boats has delivered this 26-foot fire and rescue craft to the Owasco Fire Department in Auburn, New York to serve on Owasco Lake, one of upstate New York’s Finger Lakes.

Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of purpose-built, mission-specific fire and rescue boats, has delivered a 26-foot fire and rescue craft to the Owasco Fire Department in Auburn, New York. The boat was scheduled to be featured at FDIC International 2020.

“The Owasco Fire Department’s protection area includes Owasco Lake, one of the iconic Finger Lakes in New York State and a very popular recreational body of water,” said Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boats Vice President of Operations. “We are proud to have the opportunity to engineer and manufacture a craft ideally suited for Owasco Fire Department’s protection area.”

The Owasco Fire Department’s V-hull craft features a 9-foot, 6-inch beam and a carrying capacity of 3,500 lbs. It is powered by twin Yamaha four-stroke outboard engines (rated at 225 HP each). The boat is equipped with a walk-around pilothouse offering an interior clearance height of 76-inches. The ergonomic helm station and dash console includes a 12-inch Garmin touchscreen integrated with GPS, sonar with SideVu and DownVu, Chart Plotting, and Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR). Other features on the Owasco FD craft include a 1,250 GPM Darley fire pump powered by a dedicated 4.3 liter engine, stainless steel plumbing, a TFT monitor, three 2.5-inch discharges, and connections for a five-inch large diameter hose (LDH) to support ground-based firefighting operations. A proprietary sea chest design prevents cavitation and assures proper water flow.

