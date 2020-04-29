Photos: Philadelphia Firefighters Train on Vehicle Rescue

The Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department PIO shared some photos of firefighters in Center City training on vehicle extrication. The photos show members of Engine 43, Ladder 9, and Medic 7 engaged in a station training exercise on vehicle rescue techniques.
