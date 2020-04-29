Extrication Zone, Technical Rescue

Photos: Philadelphia Firefighters Train on Vehicle Rescue

Philly firefighters training on vehicle extrication

The Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department PIO shared some photos of firefighters in Center City training on vehicle extrication. The photos show members of Engine 43, Ladder 9, and Medic 7 engaged in a station training exercise on vehicle rescue techniques.

Firefighters working on vehicle extrication
Firefighters training on vehicle rescue in Philadelphia

MORE EXTRICATION TRAINING

Training Minutes Revisited: Vehicle Extrication: Tension Buttress Stabilization

Training Minutes: Extrication with a Damaged Door

Download the 2019 Extrication Supplement

Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue Extrication: Factoring in Physics

More