Gwinnett County (GA) Apartment Fire Displaces Forty

A grease fire is believed to be the cause of a fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex that displaced 40 people, reports Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen of one unit and quickly spread to the rest of the building. When crews arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m., much of the two-story building was engulfed in flames.

Crews went to work to contain the fire but were forced out of the building when the roof partially collapsed.

