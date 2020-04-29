Firefighter Hurt At Pomona Leather Factory (CA) Fire

A firefighter was hurt as crews battled a second-alarm fire at a leather factory in Pomona, reports CBS Los Angeles.
The fire was declared out after a second alarm was requested and 60 firefighters were called to battle the fire.
RELATED
A firefighter was hurt as crews battled a second-alarm fire at a leather factory in Pomona, reports CBS Los Angeles.
The fire was declared out after a second alarm was requested and 60 firefighters were called to battle the fire.
RELATED
We value your privacy. When you visit Clarion Events (and our family of websites), we use cookies to process your personal data in order to customize content and improve your site experience, provide social media features, analyze our traffic, and personalize advertising. By choosing “I Agree”, you understand and agree to Clarion’s Privacy Policy.