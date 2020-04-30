Webcast: White Powder Calls, COVID-19, and Beyond

The fire department has become an all-hazards response agency, and that means in addition to fire calls your firefighters will exposed to a variety of other challenges and substances on the job, including exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), fentanyl, and many others.
In this Webcast from Lafayette (IN) Fire Captain Toby Frost, the presenter will review identifying unknown powders and substances and also provide an overview of COVID-19 PPE considerations and decon. This information can serve as the basis for a standard operating procedure for your department that covers size-up; PPE; and respiratory selection, decontamination, and identification.
Toby Frost is a captain in the Lafayette (IN) Fire Department. He is a team leader for the hazmat team and the Illicit Lab Response Team. He is a hazmat specialist for IN-TF1. He has a B.S. degree in fire science engineering technology from Eastern Kentucky University and has graduated from the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.
