Two Dallas (TX) Firefighters Suffer Burns Fighting Apartment Fire

Two Dallas (TX) Fire-Rescue (DFR) firefighters suffered minor burns during an apartment complex fire in far north Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from CBS affiliate DFW21. The firefighters were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. They have since been released.

At 1419 hours on Wednesday, the DFR responded to the Edge Apartments located on Rosemeade Parkway. While responding, firefighters witnessed smoke coming from a top-floor unit at the complex.

Attack crews initially went to an offensive attack. However, the fire quickly spread into neighboring apartments, forcing them to back everyone out and request a second-alarm response. Crews then controlled the fire with ladder pipes. A contingent of about 50 firefighters brought the fire under control in around an hour.

Officials said there is fire damage to a minimal number of units and water damage in others. All residents were able to escape safely. The fire’s cause is undetermined at this time.

RELATED

Mid-Rise Apartment Fire Simulation

Fire in an Unfinished Apartment Complex: Tactics That Prevented a Total Loss

Evolution, Not Revolution: Urban Fire Dynamics Boot Camp