Podcast: Fire Service Court: Coronavirus and Disability Discrimination

On tonight’s episode, Chip Comstock, John K. Murphy, Brad Pinsky, and Curt Varone consider various legal topics for firefighters, including COVID-19 and disability discrimination.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: Fire Service Court: Practical Legal Compliance in the Age of COVID-19

Fire Service Court: Viewpoint Discrimination and First Amendment Rights

Podcast: Fire Service Court