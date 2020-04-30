Training Minutes Revisited: Rotary Saws

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Mike Ciampo has tips on starting up rotary saws and roof ventilation operations.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2008.

