Shine Your Light for Firefighters on May 4th NFFF Celebrates International Firefighters’ Day

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Nearly everyone knows a firefighter. They are our family, friends, co-workers, and the heart of every community. These special men and women respond to a stranger’s call for help without hesitation and serve with pride and compassion. On May 4, 2020, International Firefighters’ Day, we celebrate these heroes and thank them for all that they do to keep us safe. For the first time, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) encourages communities to join us in celebrating and highlighting the great work firefighters do every day.
Born out of a tragic loss of five firefighters in a wildfire in Victoria, Australia, International Firefighters’ Day was a way to honor their lives and the sacrifice that firefighters are willing to make for us daily. This day of recognition is at the core of what the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) does. Our mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters, to assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and to prevent firefighter injuries and deaths.
Here are some ways communities can help us celebrate International Firefighters’ Day:
- Share a Firefighter Thank You: A simple act of kindness is sometimes all it takes to brighten someone’s day and let them know that they matter. As you stay home, many of you are looking for ways to help and show appreciation for those keeping us healthy and safe. For creative and compassionate kids (and adults) who want to let our firefighters know that we are grateful for everything they do, we invite you to draw, color, and share your thank you with the NFFF by emailing a photo of your artwork to [email protected]. We will share your works of art on our website and social media on May 4, 2020, International Firefighters’ Day, to raise spirits and celebrate firefighters everywhere.
- Shine Your Light for Firefighters: New this year, the NFFF is asking members of the public to light their homes in “red” on May 4-5 to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. We ask that families share their story with us on social media using #ShineYourLight4Firefighters.
- Be Fire Safe: With many of us at home more than ever, it is a good time to think about home safety. Activities such as developing fire escape plans keep both families and firefighters safe.
- #Give2NFFFNow: On May 5, 2020, the NFFF will mark #GivingTuesdayNow as #Give2NFFFNow. This global day of giving will help the NFFF honor America’s fallen fire heroes, assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and to prevent firefighter injuries and deaths.