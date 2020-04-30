Shine Your Light for Firefighters on May 4th NFFF Celebrates International Firefighters’ Day

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Nearly everyone knows a firefighter. They are our family, friends, co-workers, and the heart of every community. These special men and women respond to a stranger’s call for help without hesitation and serve with pride and compassion. On May 4, 2020, International Firefighters’ Day, we celebrate these heroes and thank them for all that they do to keep us safe. For the first time, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) encourages communities to join us in celebrating and highlighting the great work firefighters do every day.

Born out of a tragic loss of five firefighters in a wildfire in Victoria, Australia, International Firefighters’ Day was a way to honor their lives and the sacrifice that firefighters are willing to make for us daily. This day of recognition is at the core of what the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) does. Our mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters, to assist their families in rebuilding their lives, and to prevent firefighter injuries and deaths.

Here are some ways communities can help us celebrate International Firefighters’ Day: