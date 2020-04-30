Drawn by Fire: Promotion Motion

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

I have always been a proponent of surrounding myself with people who will give honest feedback—not being yes-jockeys, but providing tough critiques and advice. You must rise above your comfort zone of self-praise and peer-praise to truly grow as a leader. Seek people who will respectively push back when you make mistakes or not giving clear direction—and appreciate them for it! AND, if you’re the person giving the unquestioned reverence for personal gain or out of fear—get over yourself, grow a pair, and be honest before you strain your neck with your bobblehead praise.

STAY FIRED UP, and be honest and courageous—it’s not easy hearing and giving the brutal truth.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to:

http://artstudioseven.com/page-LE_Prints.htm

