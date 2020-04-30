KIMTEK’s Newest MEDLITE Unit Handles Multiple Casualty Incidents

Orleans, VT—KIMTEK Corporation has introduced the MEDLITE® MCI-106 Medical Skid Unit designed for first response at multiple casualty incidents. This latest MEDLITE model joins KIMTEK’s line of high quality, functional UTV-based medical transport skid units produced for EMS, fire departments, and the military.

KIMTEK’s MEDLITE MCI-106 unit is built to military-grade specifications with all aluminum construction and stainless steel components. Designed to quickly extract two casualties at once from a multiple casualty incident (MCI), it also offers extra storage area and equipment slide-out trays. The slip-on skid unit transports two patients on a backboard or stokes basket simultaneously. Two separate storage compartments below the patient transport area provide nine cubic feet of space each, combining to create 18 cubic feet of cargo space to store medical equipment, PPE, hazmat supplies, and body bags. Both storage compartments feature a slide-out tray with back stop allowing easy access to stored items.

